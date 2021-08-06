Health Minister & SII's Adar Poonawalla Have 'productive Discussion On Covishield Supply'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday met Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla in Delhi. During the meeting, the health minister discussed matters regarding the supply of the Covishield vaccine with the SII chief. Mandaviya also informed that he, during the ‘productive discussion’ handed his appreciation to the SII for efforts in mitigating COVID-19. Poonawalla had earlier notified that he had set aside Rs.10 crore for students to 'incur costs' for travelling and quarantine abroad as Covishield was yet not accepted by 11 countries under the EU.

The meeting which comes only a month after Mansukh Mandaviya’s visit to the Serum Institute seems to have been 'productive' as tweeted by the health minister. The meeting reaffirms that both Centre and the SII wants to increase the country’s vaccination drive and in turn produce more vaccines in the country. As informed by the health minister, the meeting majorly discussed the supply of the Covishield vaccine. The meeting also happened amid the institute’s trial to seek approval for the vaccine from the European Union.

Met @AdarPoonawalla, CEO of @SerumInstIndia and had a productive discussion on the supply of Covishield vaccine.



I appreciated their role in mitigating #COVID19 & assured continued Government support in ramping up vaccine production.

What is the situation regarding the approval of Covishield?

Covishield, which is produced by the SII in partnership with AstraZeneca, had not been approved by the EU, leading to confusion regarding the foreign travel of Indians. Back in July, 16 European nations had allowed travellers inoculated with Covishield to enter their countries, which came as a much-needed boost to SII and Poonawalla. Europe later introduced the European COVID-19 travel certificate as they reopened international borders.

Three types of COVID-19 passports were launched; the Vaccination passport, Test certificate and Recovery certificate, based on the traveller’s vaccination status. Among the vaccines approved by the European Medicine Agency were Comirnaty (BioNTech, Pfizer), Moderna, Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, Oxford) and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

SII CEO announces financial aid

Earlier, Adar Poonawalla had announced financial assistance for students travelling in particular European countries which are not accepting Covishield. Taking to his Twitter, the SII chief revealed that he had set aside Rs.10 crore for such students who can apply for support in travelling or covering the cost for quarantining abroad if needed. Poonawalla, while informing the same also said, "I remain fully committed to helping Indian students quarantine abroad on arrival for their higher studies. The new Amber List in the UK rules makes it clear that Indian students will still need to quarantine, albeit at a place of their choosing. They may, therefore, still incur substantial costs. I have made a personal contribution of Rs.10 crore (1 million pounds) towards the #UnlockEducation scheme."

Dear students travelling abroad, as a few countries are yet to approve COVISHIELD as an acceptable vaccine for travel without quarantine, you may have to incur some costs. I have set aside Rs.10 crores for this, apply below for financial support if needed.

