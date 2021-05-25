Health Minister Assures Continuity Of Medical Services To Non-COVID Patients Amid Pandemic

The Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Tuesday, May 25 addressed the ‘Call For Action’ session on ensuring continuity of health services to non-communicable disease patients amid the COVID-19 crisis. He said the COVID outbreak has placed unprecedented demand on the health system. He also added that country's health facilities & workforce are currently inundated with a plethora of activities related to controlling the pandemic.

Union Health Minister said the central government has been able to reduce premature Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) related mortalities from 503 to 490 per hundred thousand population from 2015 to 2019. He expressed his happiness and informed about the various investment by the government that has led to these reduced figures. Primary care for the NCDs is now being provided in 76102 newly established Health & Wellness centres across the country. Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Jan Aaryogya Yojana have expanded the scope of primary health care to include screening and diagnosis of NCD and eliminated out-of-pocket expenses related to NCDs for 100 million vulnerable people.

"On NCD data, there's a silver lining for us; while 70% of global deaths are attributable to NCD, in India it's nearly 63%. We've been able to reduce premature NCD related deaths from 503 to 490 per 100,000 population from 2015-2019 due to investments by the government of India," he said.

India has been one of the first countries to launch a Multi-sectoral action plan to reduce underline NCD risk factors related to tobacco salt and sugar and uniquely targeted the reduction of household pollutions by replacing solid cooking fuel. This reduced chronic respiratory ailments among women, he said.

'COVID affecting Health Care systems': Health Min

Dr Harsh Vardhan further said that the Health care system across the world is being challenged by the increasing demand for care of people amid COVID-19. Compounded by fear stigma, misinformation and limitations on movement that disrupts the delivery of Healthcare. In such circumstances, we need to adjust governance and coordination mechanism to support timely actions and prioritized essential health services to adapt and change in context and needs.

"I strongly believe as Public Health leaders we need to make a renewed commitment to fund public health and remove financial barriers to assess as well as reprioritized and reprogramme existing budgetary resources. I am sure the defeated NCD partnership is bringing together the government, private sectors and civil societies to drive action in all countries," he added.

Health Min speaks on NCD preventions and control

Health Minister said that the Government allocations for COVID and other investments are being smartly monitored with our National NCD plan. NCD diagnostics are being established alongside COVID screening and NCD care services are being augmented into Health and Wellness centres.

"Effective NCD preventions and control requires strong political leadership, coordinated Multistakeholder engagement and Multisectoral action for health both at the government as well as the private level. Much work lies ahead but I am optimistic with the energetic support of stakeholders and in the split of true partnership we will together make strong headway in the fight against NCDs," he stated.

(Image Credits: PTI/PIAXABAY)