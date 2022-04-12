Health Minister Chairs Review Meet On COVID XE Variant, Directs Boost In Surveillance

Amid worries of a possible third wave of COVID in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meet to discuss the COVID-19 XE variant. The health minister called on health officials and asked them to ramp up surveillance. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the minister also directed officials to review the availability of essential drugs as well as vaccination requirements.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with the key experts and officials on the new XE variant of COVID-19. Reviewing the cases of COVID-19 in the country, Mandaviya directed the officials to boost ongoing monitoring of new variants and cases and sought feedback on the improvement of medical infrastructure and resources. According to the ministry, Mandaviya directed officials to constantly review the availability of essential drugs and medicines required for COVID treatment.

It also noted that the health minister emphasized the need to boost the ongoing vaccination drive. He urged the officials to ensure the vaccination of all eligible persons. According to the ministry, the meeting was attended by NITI Ayog Health member Dr VK Paul, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava, Dr NK Arora of NTAGI and other senior officials of the Health Ministry.

No need for concern over COVID XE variant, says IMA President

Reacting to the meeting of top health experts regarding the new COVID XE, IMA President JA Jayalal lauded the health minister for proactive steps to fight a possible spread. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Jayalal said, “the meeting is a good step taken by the health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to ensure that COVID safety protocols are followed.”

Furthermore, the IMA President went on to claim that there was ‘no need to panic’ over the new variant and said that the country’s health infrastructure was safe. “India is yet to get the XE variant. There is no need for concern. Follow COVID appropriate behaviour at all times and especially in crowds,” Jayalal said.

He went on to dismiss rumours of a possible fourth wave of COVID. “There is no evidence for changes of a fourth COVID wave. India had a massively successful immunisation process and now booster dose immunisation has also started. We don’t feel this will lead to a possible fourth wave in India,” the IMA President told Republic. Meanwhile, Nephron Clinic Chairman Dr Sanjeev Bagai also spoke to Republic about the XE variant and said that it was more contagious than previous variants of the virus. Dr Bagai claimed that the COVID booster dose of vaccine is critical and urged all eligible persons to get vaccinated.

Image: REPUBLIC