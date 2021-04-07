Health Minister Cites Farmer Protests As Possible Reason For Punjab's 80% UK Variant Cases

Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that 80 per cent of Covid-19 cases being reported in Punjab are of the UK variant. He also asserted that the main reasons behind the spike in fresh infections could be farmer protests, marriages and local body elections in the state. He made this statement during his meeting with Health Ministers of 11 states to review the COVID-19 situation.

"In Punjab, 80 per cent of the cases due to the UK variant have been found and it has been confirmed by genome sequencing. It has come to notice that this surge in cases is event-driven like big weddings, local body elections, farmer protest, etc could also play a possible role," Dr Vardhan said. READ | COVID-19 crisis: HC asks UP govt to check viability of vaccination for all & night curfew

Farmers react over Health Minister's statement

"He is our Health Minister I do not understand on what basis he is making such allegations. We have been protesting for 5 months now and never seen anyone getting infected by COVID. We have travelled across the country as well. COVID is spreading as per govt's convenience. We are not sitting here happily, meet our demands and we will leave. The government is sleeping or playing blind. COVID is not at all because of farmers, govt is spreading misinformation and it's part of their insult campaign which they are doing on us," a farmer told Republic. READ | Aim to give COVID-19 vaccine to those who need it & not those who want it: Centre

Another farmer said, "COVID is a disease of riches, hardworking farmers do not get affected. We are sitting here since November 26 but no one has been infected as of yet. It's a conspiracy to end our protests. We are taking COVID appropriate measures"

Farmers Protest

Since last year, Punjab is witnessing farmers' protest against the three newly enacted farm laws.

Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020

the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance

Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020

Recently, a panel appointed by the Supreme Court to speak to farmers' groups and pave a path for a possible resolution was submitted to the Apex court. The laws have been kept in abeyance for the time being.

COVID-19 Situation in Punjab

As per the Union Health Ministry, the active cases of COVID-19 in Punjab have increased to 25,913 with 2,23,928 patients discharged taking the death toll to 7,216. In the last 24 hours, 494 new active cases were recorded with 2350 discharges and 61 deaths.

Out of 11 states, Punjab has now become the third-worst affected state of the COVID-19 cases. COVID-appropriate behaviour is not being followed as political rallies and other public gatherings are taking place on the daily basis. The maximum COVID cases in Punjab has the UK variant. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has already imposed the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in 11 districts. He further announced that if the situation in the state is not under control till April 8, strict actions will be taken.

11 Worst Affected COVID-19 States

Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Delhi are the worst affected 11 states. On April 6, Dr Harsh Vardhan chaired a review meeting with health ministers of 11 states and Union Territories over the current COVID-19 situation.

"The Government of India has sent 50 central teams to Maharashtra, Chattisgarh and Punjab where 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chattisgarh and 9 districts of Punjab will be covered. They will stay 3-5 days in these districts and will send daily feedback on containment progress to the Health Ministry for corrective action," he said during the meeting.

COVID-19 Cases in India

As per the Union Health Ministry, India reports 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases, 59,856 discharges, and 630 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 1,28,01,785

Total recoveries: 1,17,92,135

Active cases: 8,43,473

Death toll: 1,66,177

Total vaccination: 8,70,77,474

(With ANI Inputs)

