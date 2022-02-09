India recorded a milestone of fully vaccinating over 1 crore adolescents in the age group (15-18) within a month of the commencement of the vaccination programme on Wednesday. The news was shared by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Twitter in a post, where he congratulated the young population for participating in the vaccination programme actively.

Health Minister hails COVID vaccination in the country

Calling it a ‘historic feat,’ Health Minister wrote, “What a historic feat by Young India! Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

What a historic feat by Young India! 👦🏻👧🏻



Over 1⃣ crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19 💉



1 करोड़ से अधिक 15-18 आयुवर्ग के बच्चों को लगी कोविड वैक्सीन की दोनों डोज।#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/485aB83aJo — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 9, 2022

Amid the third wave of COVID-19, India has stepped up the pace of innoculating COVID vaccines in order to prevent the massive spread of the infection. The vaccination in the age group below 18 years started earlier this year on January 03. Only Indian made Covaxin was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India for inoculation in the younger generation. The approval to the conventionally made COVID vaccine was given after evaluating the results of rigorous scientific trials. As per the Health Ministry, over 5 crore children have already received their first dose of vaccine.

Not just this, the Health Ministry had also given a nod for the administration of a booster dose to the frontline workers and immunosuppressed old people on January 10. The continuous measures taken by the administration to enhance the vaccination coverage has significantly helped to reduce the number of COVID deaths in the country. Meanwhile, around 170.87 crores (1,70,87,06,705) vaccine doses have been administered so far across the country.

India's COVID-19 situation

India has recorded 71,365 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active caseload reached 8,92,828, accounting for 2.11 per cent of all COVID-19 cases reported thus far. The country's daily optimism percentage fell to 4.54 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate fell to 7.57 per cent. 1,217 people lost their lives to COVID, bringing the total death toll to 5,05,279. As many as 1,72,211 recoveries have also been recorded, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 4,10,12,869.

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI