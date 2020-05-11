Health Minister Hails India's Ability To Develop Ventilators, PPEs Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that India's hidden potential to develop and produce ventilators, PPEs and masks in large numbers was highlighted at times when the country is struggling with the COVID-19 crisis. This comes after India achieved an almost unrealistic goal of producing One lakh PPEs kits daily within two months after the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to the reporters on the occasion of National Technology Day, the Union MInister said,

"India's hidden ability has been highlighted as we are developing ventilators, PPEs, masks, sanitizers via new technologies. The theme of Technology Day this time is to re-boost our economy using Science and Technology. Today it has become very important to work on science that can find solutions to people's problems, we call it 'purpose science' or 'purpose economy," said Vardhan.

"One lakh PPEs are being developed in a day," he added. Union Health Minister also expressed confidence that scientists will continue to fight against COVID-19.

"Today is an important day in the history of India. On May 11, 1998 our beloved Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji had formally announced the development of this country as a big nuclear power by conducting Pokhran tests. We are remembering Dr APJ Kalam and Atal Bihari Vajpayee today. This is the 22nd Technology Day," said Dr Vardhan.

"We have isolated this virus and now the genetic sequencing of the virus is being carried out on a very large scale. We are collaborating with WHO. I wish all the scientists work to fight with COVID-19," said Dr Vardhan.

READ: Delhi-Jammu passenger train to start on May 13 instead of May 12: MoS PMO Jitendra Singh

READ: PM Modi's 5th virtual meeting with CMs underway; future COVID-19 strategy to be discussed

Guidelines for PPE use

Earlier, the Health Ministry has also issued additional guidelines for the rational use of PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) by health workers and other personnel, in non-COVID hospitals and non-COVID treatment areas in COVID hospitals. The additional guidelines provide the use of PPE according to the risk profile of the area in each type of hospital setting. A full complement of PPE is required in high-risk areas, triple-layer medical mask, and examination glove in low-risk areas, the Ministry said.

"Also, it is important that each and every contact of positive patients is traced. Conducting surveillance for SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) and ILI (Influenza-Like Illness) symptoms in facilities in containment zones and otherwise, yields very valuable data and guides further action," Lav Aggarwal added.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's tally at 67,152; PM Modi talks exit strategy with CMs

READ: 150 migrants test positive within one week in Bihar; Nitish to raise concerns with PM Modi