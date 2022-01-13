Health Minister Hails Youth As India Vaccinates 3 Cr Teens; 155 Cr Doses Administered

More than three crore teenagers between the age of 15 and 18 have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Minister lauded the sense of responsibility and enthusiasm among the young people and further urged all the eligible youngsters to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Sharing the landmark numbers, Mandaviya tweeted, "Great sense of responsibility and enthusiasm among Young India Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to all my eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine."

Great sense of responsibility & enthusiasm among Young India👏



Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of the #COVID19 vaccine 💉



I appeal to all my eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest.#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/TewKNd4pIf — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 13, 2022

Meanwhile, as informed by the Union Health Ministry, in another achievement, around 155 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered across the country through the Centre's nationwide vaccination drive. Out of these, over 76 lakh (76,32,024) vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Also, over 26,73,385 precautionary doses have been administered to the frontline and healthcare workers, and to those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

New Year, New Achievements!



India administers more than 155 Crore #COVID19 vaccine doses in less than a year 💉



Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳



Let us keep up this momentum & get vaccinated if you haven’t already.#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/wDQNFAO1OF — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 13, 2022

COVID-19 situation in India

While India continues to battle the infectious COVID-19 virus along with the Omicron variant, it has reported an exponential spike in infections and reported 2,47,417 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. With a 27% surge than the previous day's tally, it has reported the highest single-day rise with the current wave. With such a huge rise in infections, India's Omicron tally has also spiked to 5,488.

Further, recording 84,825 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's active caseload currently stands at 11,17,531.

Image: PTI, ANI