Last Updated:

Health Minister Hails Youth As India Vaccinates 3 Cr Teens; 155 Cr Doses Administered

While India administers over 155 crore COVID-19 vaccines, more than three crore teenagers between the age of 15 and 18 have received their first vaccine doses.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Mansukh Mandaviya

Image: PTI/ANI


More than three crore teenagers between the age of 15 and 18 have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Minister lauded the sense of responsibility and enthusiasm among the young people and further urged all the eligible youngsters to get vaccinated at the earliest. 

Sharing the landmark numbers, Mandaviya tweeted, "Great sense of responsibility and enthusiasm among Young India Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to all my eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine."

Meanwhile, as informed by the Union Health Ministry, in another achievement, around 155 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered across the country through the Centre's nationwide vaccination drive. Out of these, over 76 lakh (76,32,024) vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Also, over 26,73,385 precautionary doses have been administered to the frontline and healthcare workers, and to those aged 60 and above with comorbidities. 

READ | Natural immunity against COVID could be offered by Omicron, opines EU medical agency chief

COVID-19 situation in India

While India continues to battle the infectious COVID-19 virus along with the Omicron variant, it has reported an exponential spike in infections and reported 2,47,417 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. With a 27% surge than the previous day's tally, it has reported the highest single-day rise with the current wave. With such a huge rise in infections, India's Omicron tally has also spiked to 5,488. 

READ | WHO chief claims Omicron variant is more dangerous for unvaccinated people

Further, recording 84,825 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's active caseload currently stands at 11,17,531. 

Image: PTI, ANI

READ | Maharashtra: 370 cops test positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours; over 2,100 under treatment
READ | COVID-19: India reports 27% jump with 2.47 lakh new cases, Omicron tally rises to 5,488
READ | Moderna likely to present COVID-19 vaccine trial data for kids aged 2-5 in March
Tags: Mansukh Mandaviya, COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND