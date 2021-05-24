Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Chairs Key GoM Meet To Review COVID-19 Situation In India

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday chaired the COVID-19 meeting with the Group of Ministers. The Health Minister also briefed on the Coronavirus situation in India. Harsh Vardhan remarked that 4,465 COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country. Among these, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of deaths, followed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

"Maximum deaths were from Maharashtra as 1,320 deaths were recorded there. After that Karnataka recorded 624, 422 in Tamil Nadu and 231 in Uttar Pradesh," the Health Minister said.

16 states in the country have a high positivity rate: Harsh Vardhan

The Health Minister added that 16 states in India have a high positivity rate. These include Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim and Lakshadweep. Speaking on the vaccination, Harsh Vardhan informed that over 19.6 crore people have been vaccinated so far.

"Apart from this, the states already have 1,60,57,858 doses available to vaccinate the people. Another 210, 8,160 doses are in the pipeline for the states," Dr Harsh Vardhan added.

The Health Minister also informed that 330,71,1118 people have been tested in the country so far. He added that in the last 24 hours, the maximum number of people were tested for COVID-19. Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that the Centre has also sent 70.61 lakh Remdesivir vials to the states. In addition, he informed the ministers that the Centre has also sent 45,735 ventilators to the states.

"Till now 25,739 samples have been sequenced by INSACOGs. Out of these 9,508 samples have been found to have variants of concern in the country. This sample has been found in almost 65 per cent of the patients making it one of the most common mutations detected until now," he informed on the whole genome sequencing.

Union Health Minister on Black Fungus (Mucormycosis)

"We know that there has been a recent rise in the number of Mucormycosis cases in many states. We have taken note of this and many actions have been taken by us with the advice of the relevant experts. We had requested the states to make this disease notifiable so that we know the extent of numbers in order to plan a strategy regarding it," the Health Minister added.

The Health Minister informed that so far 5,424 cases of black fungus have been reported from 18 states. He also added that most cases among these have a history of Coronavirus infection while 875 cases are COVID-19 patients. "There is a lot of concern in the country over the availability of Amphotericin B, which is right now the most effective drug against black fungus," he said.

"Already 9 lakh vials of this drug have been ordered. Among these 50,000 have been received by the country and in another 7 days from now, we expect that around 3 lakh vials would be available through this import mechanism.: Dr Harsh Vardhan added.

Speaking on the situation in tribal and rural areas, the Health Minister added that measures there are being strengthened. The Health Minister also informed that private health care facilities there have also been asked to ensure that services are being provided to the people in rural areas.