Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Visits RML Hospital In Delhi, Says 200 Beds Installed

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reached Delhi’s Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where over 200 beds are installed. While addressing the media, the health minister added that, out of the 200 beds, 22 are for the ICU section while all the beds are equipped with oxygen support. He also mentioned that with these beds Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants have been installed with the help of DRDO.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan mentioned that these PSA plants will generate 2.4-2.5 MT of oxygen in the hospital.

"Today we visited these bed complexes and apart from this, in the two parallel buildings, nearly 205 beds are already attached including ICU beds and oxygen facility. More than this the most satisfying thing is that in 6 days of the time the PSA plants have been administered with the help of DRDO which will generate nearly 2.4-2.5 MT of oxygen to fulfill the demand of oxygen. The hospital will now be able to generate 1/4th of its demand through these PSA plants," added health minister Harsh Vardhan.

The health minister also gave an account of the oxygen plants that were set up last year in October. According to the health chief, 53 plants have already been delivered while 71 have already started to function and the other 110 will start working by the end of the month. The Government, under the PM Cares fund, has installed 1051 such plants with the help of CSIR, DRDO, and the entire India will receive additional supply within 2-3 months.

No dependence on the state Government

While talking about the delivery of oxygen plants to states, the health minister added that this time there will not be any involvement of state government but the Centre will take the entire responsibility. According to the Union Health Minister, the road authority, national highway authority, CPWD will be consulted regarding the transportation. Dr Harsh Vardhan further added that states with more than 35 lakh active cases have already deployed with nearly 92200 MT of oxygen under the PM Cares fund.

The Health Minister mentioned that he visited vaccination sites to ensure the drive is conducted at full pace.

"Nearly 16.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have already distributed amongst the states and after the drive of 18+ began nearly 12 lakh doses have been given. I request all the states to ensure that the vaccination drive is properly conducted," said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Second dose of vaccine most important

The Health Minister stressed following the COVID-19 protocols and urged citizens to take the second jab. He concluded with the hope that if citizens abide by the protocols and take both the doses of vaccines then the pandemic will surely be fought easily. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, steps have been taken to curb the second wave of COVID-19, added union health minister Harsh Vardhan.