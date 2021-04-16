Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Warns Stringent Action Against Black Marketing Of Remdesivir

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Friday, informed that strict orders were given to officials to take action against those indulging in the sale of life-saving drug Remdesivir in the black market. Respoding to a question raised by Republic regarding 'Operation Remdesivir', Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed that he had chaired a meeting with the producers of the life-saving drug and had asked them to ramp up the production as the demand for it has surged over the past week amid a huge spike in the number of COVID cases reported throughout India. Addressing the media after his visit to the AIIMS trauma centre in Delhi on Friday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan urged the public to report incidents of Remdesivir being peddled in the black market and vowed to take stringent action on those indulging in such illegal sale of the drug.

"I assure you that strict action will be taken against those who are involved in black marketing of the drug and other malpractices", said Union health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday.

Black marketing of Remdesivir

Recently three people were arrested for alleged black marketing of the COVID-19 drug from Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The trio was reportedly trying to sell the injection at a cost of Rs 20,000. Several such cases are getting reported from different parts of India. Several states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh have warned over the shortage of the drug which is adding to the issue of increasing cases in the country. Earlier this week Government also halted the export of the drug to cover for the surge of virus in the country. The government has also assured a boost in the production of the drug with a reduction in price as well. India in the last 24 hours added a bizarre jump in new COVID-19 cases with a figure of two lakh. The total count of the country is 1.4 crore now. Remdesivir black marketing: Pharma firm releases list of places of drug's availability across India.

Dr Reddy's website to have complete information on Remdesivir

In a move to make it convenient for people to have the access to the drug, Dr Reddy's Laboratories' official website has given complete information on how to check the availability of the injectable COVID-19 drug. The action comes as India is facing the worst ever condition of the pandemic and also due to the high black marketing of the drug. Several states are also facing a shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The government has passed strict notice for the drug to be given only to patients with severe conditions and it is not meant to be used at home. The instructions came after concerns over the unreasonable use of it. The drug is been given to those who are hospitalized under serious conditions and are under oxygen support.

The website readytofightcovid.in gives a complete list of hospitals and pharma shops where the vaccine is available with phone numbers and addresses. The website also provides a helpline number 1800-266-708 available 24/7 for any query regarding the drug. The website has been created to give people easy access to their local areas where they can find the drug. The website gives information about local distributors of Dr Reddy's laboratories who are involved in the production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines.