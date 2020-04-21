Health Minister Highlights Role Of Plasma Therapy In COVID-19 Recovery

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday cited reports that mentioned that convalescent plasma can play a crucial role in the recovery of COVID-19 patients. This comes after Delhi's Max Hospital on Monday revealed that their first patient administered with Plasma Therapy on compassionate grounds, has shown positive results.

Speaking to ANI, The health minister urged Red Cross volunteers to approach people who have recovered from COVID-19 and motivate them to donate blood.

"There have been reports that convalescent plasma can play a crucial role in the recovery of COVID-19 patients. For this, we have requested Red Cross volunteers to approach people who have recovered from COVID-19 and motivate them to donate blood," said Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

COVID-19 Patient Shows Recovery After Plasma Therapy

In a major step forward, Delhi's Max Hospital on Monday has revealed that their first patient administered with Plasma Therapy on compassionate grounds, has shown positive results. The hospital has stated that the patient - a 49-year-old male, was recently weaned off ventilator support. They added that the patient had tested positive on April 4 and then developed pneumonia with Type I respiratory failure on April 8.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Group Medical Director of Max Hospital Dr Sandeep Budhiraja apprised about the condition of the patient and further narrated the protocol of the therapy.

"The patient was treated as per standard protocol, the situation kept deteriorating and he suffered from a respiratory failure. He was put on a ventilator. On the request from patients family, we took exceptional approval on compassionate ground from the ethics committee," said Dr Budhiraja.

Guideline to deal with COVID infected HCWs

The Health Ministry said it has issued guidelines to deal with COVID-19 spread among patients due to infected healthcare workers (HCWs) in non-COVID hospitals. Under those guidelines, hospital infection control committees have been given the responsibility to handle the situation.

"This committee will ensure that HCWs are properly oriented with infection prevention norms. Authorities need to be informed if anyone is infected and those must be kept under isolation in the same hospital. Only one dedicated HCW should look after the patient with all the necessary precautions," Lav Aggarwal said.

The official further said that the patient shall be moved to a dedicated COVID centre and all those who came in contact with the person must be put under a 14-day quarantine. "All close contacts (other HCWs and supportive staff) of the confirmed case should be put on Hydroxychloroquine chemoprophylaxis for a period of seven weeks, keeping in mind the contraindications of HCQ," Aggarwal added.

