Health Minister Interacts With North Eastern States On COVID Preparedness, Vaccination

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday held a virtual meeting with five eastern states on the public health preparedness to COVID-19 and the progress of the nationwide vaccination campaign. This comes on a day when the country recorded 2,35,532 COVID cases, taking the total tally to 4.08 crore. Health Minister Mandaviya also advised the states to fully utilise ECRP-II funds, accelerate vaccination of people in the 15-17 age group, increase testing, ramp up medical infrastructure and focus on teleconsultation.

Post-meeting, Health Minister said, "Today, held a meeting with the eastern states of the country regarding the situation of COVID-19. Discussions were held on the promotion of telemedicine, vaccination and compliance with corona rules and other aspects. Central and state governments are working together in COVID management, I believe we will work unitedly in future also."

आज देश के पूर्वी राज्यों के साथ कोरोना की स्तिथि को लेकर बैठक की। Telemedicine को बढ़ावा देने, टीकाकरण और कोरोना नियमों के पालन व अन्य पहलुओं पर चर्चा हुई।



केंद्र व राज्य सरकारें मिलकर कोरोना प्रबंधन में मिलकर कार्य कर रही है, मेरा विश्वास है हम आगे भी एकजुट होकर काम करेंगे।

“The pandemic is not over; we have to be ‘alert’ and not lower our guard,” he further added.

On January 24, Mansukh Mandaviya had held a similar interaction with the health ministers of 9 states and union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Ladakh, and Chandigarh. A week prior to this, he had also held a virtual conference with states and UTs along the Western belt namely Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Dadra, Nagar Haveli, and Daman Diu.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 164.96 crores with more than 48 lakh vaccine doses being administered on Friday, the Union health ministry said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day, it said.

Cumulatively, 53,86,46,325 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 39,93,83,859 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to ministry data. The ministry further said that cumulatively, 93,67,55,756 first doses have been administered and 70,19,10,757 second doses have been given.