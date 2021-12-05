Health Minister Lauds Himachal Pradesh Over 100% COVID Vaccination Feat Despite Odds

Lauding Himachal Pradesh for making it to the top of vaccination charts in the country by fully vaccinating all of its adult population against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday stated that the state has set an example for others. Adding that Himachal Pradesh has performed remarkably well despite facing numerous difficulties, he said ‘Himachal Pradesh does wonderful things despite being a small state.'

The health minister made the statement while addressing the felicitation ceremony of COVID warriors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur. The ceremony was conducted to acknowledge the contribution of healthcare workers in achieving a record vaccination rate.

Mandaviya appreciated the ‘collective efforts’ of people for achieving the feat of fully vaccinating the adult population. He further highlighted the difficulties dealt with by the state officials, including transportation issues faced in providing vaccines in the remote districts and snowy terrain of the hilly state. The achievement becomes more significant amid the ongoing scare of the newly detected 'Omicron' variant.

"Himachal Pradesh is a small state, but it does wonderful things. It has successfully given both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to its eligible population. This was a collective effort. Despite so many difficulties it encountered as a hilly state, it has set an example. There is a lot of snow. It takes a lot of time to move from one place to another due to the fact that it is a hilly state. But still the governments and public worked really hard to achieve this target," said Mandaviya.

Besides, Union Minister Mandaviya further in his speech underlined the contribution of the Indian scientists for developing two Indian indigenous vaccines. Praising the PM Modi-led union government, he iterated that PM Modi had always believed and co-operated with the scientists at every step.

The statement comes in the light of another vaccination milestone recorded on Sunday. India successfully vaccinated 50% of adults with both doses of vaccines against COVID-19, moreover, more than 127 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

"Go anywhere in this world, NASA for example, there every three out of 10 scientists are Indians. In big research facilities, three out of 10 researchers are Indians. In big companies, seven out of 10 CEOs are Indians. This shows our power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi identified this power and cooperated with the scientists and manufacturers. He met them and heard their problems of the need for funds, raw materials and reforms to improve the process of research and production. When health workers abroad would not turn up for their duties, our Prime Minister encouraged the health workers by making everyone clap for them. Today, we can make 31-32 crore vaccines in a month. As a result of all this effort, we have succeeded in administering more than 127 crore vaccine doses across the country," he said.

Image: ANI, PTI, Twitter