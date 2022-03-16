Health Minister Mandaviya Avers Centre Opened 8,689 Janaushadhi Kendras Under PMBJP

In a bid to bolster the country’s healthcare system and to provide people affordable health care services and medicines following the COVID catastrophe, the Centre had intensified building government-run medicinal shops under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written response in the Upper House, Mansukh Mandaviya informed that the centre had successfully made 8,689 PMBJP Kendras functional across the country till Feb 2022, from where citizens can avail essential medicines at nominal prices.

Health Ministry has built over 8,000 generic price medicinal shops under PMBJP

"With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has been launched by the Government wherein dedicated outlets are opened to provide quality generic medicines at cheaper rates to the citizens. Under the Scheme, till 28.02.2022, about 8,689 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) have been opened across the country, covering all districts of the country," he informed.

Minister further apprised that the Jan Aushadi medicines are 50-90 per cent cheaper as compared to their Market price. "Jan Aushadhi Medicines are cheaper by 50 -90 per cent of market prices of branded medicines. During the current financial year (till 28.02.2022), total sales of Rs. 814.21 cr. has been achieved, which has led to estimated savings of approximately Rs. 4,800 crore to the citizens," the Health Minister’s response read.

The Health Minister stated that the department has also created a Scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks with a total budget of Rs 3,000 crore, which will give financial help for the development of common infrastructure facilities in three bulk drug parks.

PLI schemes launched by Health Ministry to attain self-reliance in Pharma sector: Health Min

"To attain self-reliance in the pharmaceutical sector, develop global champions and to retain the position of the country as 'Pharmacy of the world', the government has launched two Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes. PLI scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/ Drug Intermediates (DIs)/ Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) was launched with a total financial outlay of Rs. 6,940 crore. Under the scheme, 49 applicants have already been approved," he added.

Health Minister further highlighted, "The other PLI Scheme for Pharmaceuticals has a total financial outlay of Rs. 15,000 crore. Under this scheme, 55 applicants have been selected. In addition, the department has launched a Scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks with a total outlay of Rs. 3,000 cr wherein financial assistance is to be provided for the creation of Common Infrastructure Facilities in 3 Bulk Drug Parks."

With inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/ @Mansukh Mandaviya