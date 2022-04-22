Health Minister Mandaviya Hails India's COVID Vaccine Diplomacy; 'Exported 17 Crore Jabs'

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, during a press conference on April 22, praised the vaccination drive of the nation. The Health Minister also informed about data involving the export of Coronavirus vaccines, and said that the country has now exported 17 crore COVID-19 vaccines across the world, precisely over 100 countries. Union Minister Mandaviya spoke about the vaccination drive in India and said that the nation is the largest producer of vaccines in the world. He averred, "Vaccination drive is also moving forward in India."

While addressing the 62nd Foundation Day ceremony of the National Academy of Medical Sciences on April 21, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recalled the initial phases of COVID pandemic when the virus had started attacking the world and mentioned as to how the world was gloomy about India's future. He lauded India's management and healthcare system and said that "we were not only able to manage the pandemic well but also shared our best practices globally."

The Health Minister added, "We not only developed the COVID-19 vaccine but also manufactured and exported them in a very short time."

A day ago, India delivered the second consignment of COVID vaccines to Thailand under the QUAD Vaccine Partnership on Thursday, following the inaugural delivery to Cambodia on April 12. According to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs, this second shipment of vaccines was delivered to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge to make a donation of 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to nations in the Indo-Pacific region which was made at the QUAD Leaders' Summit in Washington, DC, in September 2021.

Vaccination Drive in India

The vaccination drive that was launched to fight the deadly coronavirus, was initiated on January 16, 2021, and since then it has covered most of the country as over 187 crore vaccines have successfully been administered. More than 99 crore first doses of the vaccine have been administered whereas over 84 crore people have received the second dose of the vaccine. A large number of children aged between 12-14 have been vaccinated. Specifically, over 2.84 crore children of the 12-14 age group have been jabbed.

A few weeks ago, the nation announced that people above the age of 18 will be permitted to take the precautionary dose and since then, there has been a huge demand for the precautionary dose. It is pertinent to mention that earlier, only senior citizens were allowed to receive the precautionary dose. So far, over 2.5 core people have been administered the precaution dose.

UK PM lauds India's vaccine efforts

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised India’s COVID vaccination drive during his ongoing India visit. PM Johnson highlighted the India-UK vaccine partnership and said that he has an 'Indian jab' in his arm. "India has vaccinated more than a billion people, including me. I have the Indian jab in my arm, many thanks to India. That has helped India become the pharmacy of the world," said UK PM Boris.

Image: PTI