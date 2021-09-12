Health Minister Mandaviya Hails States & UTs That Have Vaccinated 100% Of Their Population

On Sunday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya complimented states and Union Territories for administrating the first dose of the vaccine to 100% of the eligible population. Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu along with Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Sikkim have administered their entire eligible adult population with the first jab of the COVID vaccine.

As per the records of the Union Health Department, the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli took the lead in securing its population with the first dose of the vaccine after serving a total of 6.26 lakh doses. On the other hand, Goa was marked as the first state in India to vaccinate its entire adult population with the first dose.

States, UTs excel in administering COVID vaccination

According to the Central Health Department, Goa has shot 11.83 lakh doses of the COVID vaccine to the eligible population. Himachal Pradesh remained the next state to maintain the total vaccine count, with 55.74 doses. Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Sikkim maintained their position in the list with 1.97 lakh, 53,499 and 5.10 lakh doses respectively.

Vaccination is the only way to boost the economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Ministry maintained that a total of 73 crore people in India have received their first jab. Taking note of the situation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that vaccination was the only way to boost the economy as it permits people to take up commercial activities, also allowing farmers to initiate agricultural activities that had witnessed a setback during the COVID pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health, vaccination acts as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from the lethal COVID virus.

India COVID report

Meanwhile, India registered 28, 591 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 3,32,36,921, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. The Health Ministry also informed that a total of 338 fatalities took India’s COVID death toll to 4,42,655. Whereas, the count of active COVID cases declined by 6,595 in 24 hours to stand at 3,84,921, which estimates for 1.16% of India’s total infections.

