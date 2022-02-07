Health Minister Mandaviya Launches Mission Indradhanush 4.0 For Children, Pregnant Women

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday, February 7, launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister stated that the aim of the mission is to protect children and pregnant women of the country from life-threatening diseases.

"Launched the 4.0 version of Narendra Modi introduced Indradhanush Mission aimed to save children and pregnant mothers from serious diseases in the country. This will give a boost to the vaccination coverage in the country", Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Speaking of India's vaccination drive, he mentioned, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the vaccination coverage to be 90%. states & centre have to put collective efforts. A total of 170 crore COVID-19 doses have been administered already".

Mission Indradhanush

In 1978, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare had introduced the Immunization Programme in India as ‘Expanded Programme of Immunization’ (EPI). The programme was modified as ‘Universal Immunization Programme’ (UIP) in 1985 to have a phased manner coverage of all districts in the country.

On December 25, 2014, Mission Indradhanush was launched as a special drive to expand full immunization coverage in India. Then on October 8, 2017, to further intensify the immunization programme, PM Modi launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI).

Through this programme, the centre aims to reach each and every child of age up to two years and all those pregnant women who have been left uncovered under the routine immunisation programme/UIP.

Further, Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0 was introduced to boost the routine immunization coverage in the country. The centre aimed to ensure all vaccines are available to children and pregnant women in the identified districts and blocks.

Around 701 districts across the country are covered under the mission and 3.86 crore children have been vaccinated until 2021. Also, more than 97 lakh pregnant women have also been immunised under the mission as of December 2021.

COVID situation in India

India on Sunday, February 7, reported 83,876 fresh coronavirus infections, with 1,99,054 recoveries and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate now stands at 7.25%. The number of active cases has further declined to 11,08,938. To date, the country has administered 1,69,68,11,648 COVID vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Image: @mansukhmandviya/twitter)