Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya virtually addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Asia Health 2020 summit on Thursday. The theme for the summit revolved around ‘Transforming Healthcare for a better tomorrow’. While asserting Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the government's commitment to enhance India's healthcare sector, Health Minister Mandaviya noted the fact that a healthy society leads to a wealthy nation.

The event also marked the presence of NITI Aayog Member Vinod K Paul, National Health Authority CEO RS Sharma and representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). While speaking on some of the schemes introduced by the govt, Mandaviya said,

"The government has launched various schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana (health insurance scheme), Ayushman Health and Wellness Centres, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) for generic medicines, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission etc to make healthcare accessible and affordable," mentioned the press release.

Mandaviya recognises India's Health sector as a great place to invest

While speaking at the inaugural session of the ceremony, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that previously health only was restricted to the treatment of an ailment but now it has been interconnected with the prosperity and the development of the country. He then went on to emphasise the need for linking technology and health care, Mandaviya said that it was imperative to adapt to the same and utilise the digital ecosystem to further ease living.

He added that adaptation of latest technologies like Nano and Robotic technology should be done in the Health Sector and through the Centre administered Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission it could be made possible. Mansaiviya appended by stating that the India Health sector was a great investment opportunity and the private sector could seek to invest in the same.

‘From Token to Total Health’; Mandaviya hails Centre's efforts

While exhorting that the Government was committed to Access, Affordability, Accountability, Adoption and Awareness for a better future of the Healthcare sector, Mandaviya mentioned at the CII Asia summit that the Cente has been working diligently to achieve these objectives. While speaking on the importance of creating awareness, Mandaviya highlighted the initiatives taken by PM Modi during the pandemic to create public awareness through campaigns namely ‘Dawai bhi Kadai Bhi’ and ‘Do Gaj ki Doori, Mask hai Zaruri’.

(Image: ANI)