Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya To Visit Kerala & Assam To Review COVID-19 Situation

On August 16, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Kerala. His visit is to assess the state of COVID-19 in the southern state. On August 17, he is expected to travel to Guwahati, Assam. According to sources, it is for holding a review meeting there.

The Union minister is expected to visit Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as well as state Health Minister Veena George and other authorities involved in Covid management, according to sources. Mandaviya will be joined by the director of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as other senior health ministry officials. On Friday, August 13, Kerala reported 20,452 new coronavirus cases and 114 deaths due to the infection bringing the total number of cases to 3,62,090 and the death toll to 18,394.

Rising COVID cases in Kerala

Due to the rise in cases in Kerala, Onam celebrations will be done under restrictions. The State Tourism Minister Riya also informed that Onam celebrations are to goon virtually in Kerala. Kerala had also imposed a complete weekend lockdown due to the rise in cases. As per reports, the Centre has asked Kerala to review the vaccine dose gap and asked the state to ramp up vaccine administration. A vaccination drive was launched on August 9 for mass inoculation. This drive is to go on till August 31.

Cases in Kerala and Assam

Kerala has also seen a rise in Zika virus cases in the state. As of August 2, 65 cases had been reported in Kerala. Due to the rising cases in Kerala and Maharashtra, Karnataka is also fearing a zika virus outbreak. Lakshwadeep administration has imposed travel restrictions to the mainland due to this as well. 763 more persons tested positive in Assam for the infection, bringing the total to 5,78,733, while 20 more fatalities brought the death toll to 5,471, according to the National Health Mission.

As a precautionary measure to prevent 3rd wave of Covid-19 new guidelines has been released which is applicable from August 7-16.



Weekend curfew will be imposed in districts bordering Kerala & Maharashtra from Fri 9 PM to Mon 5 AM & night curfew will continue across the state. pic.twitter.com/yKVvtbgfLF — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) August 6, 2021

