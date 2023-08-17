Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya Inaugurates WHO's Traditional Medicine Global Summit

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Director-General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday inaugurated the WHO (World Health Organisation) Traditional Medicine Global Summit in Gandhinagar. The summit would be focusing on the role of age-old medical practices in addressing health-related challenges and driving progress in sustainable development.

This unique summit is being co-hosted by the Union Ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy).

A government-funded event on medical travel will also take place in the capital of Gujarat as a part of the three-day event of G20 Health Ministers.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya wrote, "Visited WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit and Advantage Healthcare India 2023 exhibitions in Gandhinagar, along with DG WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Sarbananda Sonowal Ji."​​

Visited WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit and Advantage Healthcare India 2023 exhibitions in Gandhinagar, along with DG @WHO @DrTedros and Minister @SarbanandSonwal Ji.



Sharing some pictures from the exhibitions. pic.twitter.com/cWsmvgKbID — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 17, 2023

India's G20 Presidency

Currently, India holds the G20 Presidency, an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing nations.

Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, of Ayush Ministry earlier said, "An event planned under the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (based in Gujarat's Jamnagar) will be the first-of-its-kind and the biggest traditional medicine event organised by the WHO."

Additional Secretary, of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal, stated the largest government-funded event will be promoting medical travel and will focus on global collaborations and partnerships for building a better healthcare system.

PM to address G20 Health Ministerial meeting on August 18

Also, the fourth health working group deputies and the health working group ministers' meeting is going to take place in these two days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing the G20 Health Ministerial meeting on August 18.

It is important to mention that over 350 representatives from over 90 nations and 200 delegates from India itself are taking part in the summit. The Health Ministers of from 12 nations other than those from the G20 are participating.