Health Minister Meets COVID Positive Doctors At AIIMS; Urges Citizens Not To Lower Guard

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya met doctors and health workers who tested COVID positive at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Health Minister

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday, met doctors and health workers who tested positive for COVID-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

After the meeting, the Union Minister told the media, "Many of our doctors, health workers have been affected with COVID-19 while serving patients, I pray for their good health."

Mandaviya also appealed to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour as cases are soaring in the country. He said, "I appeal to all citizens to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour as cases are increasing in the country."

AIIMS director advises people to not 'panic' and 'stay alert'

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria advised people to not 'panic' and 'stay alert'. "COVID appropriate behaviour, including proper masking, washing hands, avoiding crowd and vaccination is crucial. Don't panic, it's a mild disease, but stay alert," said Dr Guleria.

Reportedly, over 50 doctors at AIIMS, Delhi, have gone into isolation after several staff members tested positive while others showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday, the hospital also cancelled the remaining part of winter vacation, which was from January 5 to January 10.

After a notable 10% hike in COVID-19 cases across the country, on January 4 the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi announced to have scrapped down the remainder of doctors' and medical staff's winter vacation. The prescribed vacation was until January 10. However, recording a sudden surge in SARS-CoV-2 infections coupled with the spread of the WHO-acclaimed 'variant of concern' and 'highly transmissible' Omicron, the Institute cut short their holidays. 

Omicron tally rises up to 2,630

As of Thursday, India, in the last 24 hours reported 90,928 new cases of the coronavirus. The active caseload in the country is currently at 2,85,401. A total of 19,206 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours which has increased the total recoveries figure to 3,43,41,009. Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally rose to 2,630 in the latest update, as per the Health Ministry. 

Maharashtra and Delhi continue to report the highest number of Omicron cases with 797 and 465 infections respectively, followed by Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat. Meanwhile, Manipur, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, also reported one Omicron case each. 

