Health Minister Quashes Reports On Make In India Ventilators In Aurangabad; Reveals Facts

On Friday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan dismissed as “baseless and incorrect” some media reports suggesting that 'Make in India' ventilators provided under PM-CARES to Maharashtra’s Aurangabad Govt Medical College were not functioning optimally.

“Medical equipment supplied by GoI is not faulty. It’s appalling how even relief measures are bearing the brunt of an infodemic being fuelled by vested interests using baseless reports and incomplete facts,” the Minister said in a tweet. He also attached a report revealing the ‘complete truth’ around ventilators in Aurangabad.

According to the government release, the ventilators supplied to Aurangabad Medical College were manufactured by Jyoti CNC, which mainly manufactures “Make in India” Ventilators. Initially, they supplied ventilators centrally for COVID-19 management, but later the machines were made available to states as per the requests made by respective state governments. This supplier is not funded under the PM CARES fund, it clarified.

The Ministry added that many of these ventilators installed by Jyoti CNC at the Aurangabad Govt Medical College were later reallocated to other private hospitals by state authorities without informing the supplier. Poor installations at these healthcare centres led to technical glitches that were later addressed to Jyoti CNC. Upon receiving complaints about improper functioning, engineers visited the hospitals to fix the issue.

“The Union Health Ministry had already written to the States and UTs on May 9 informing them once again of the Helpline numbers of the Ventilator manufactures, which are also available on the ventilators in the form of stickers. In addition, information has again been provided of state-wise WhatsApp groups created with the concerned nodal officers, representatives of the User Hospitals and technical teams of the manufacturers to address any technical issues in real-time. Dedicated email IDs of these manufacturers have also been shared with the States/UTs to prevent such miscommunication and technical glitches,” the release said.

Maha govt claims Centre's ventilators are faulty

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday levelled serious allegations against the Centre, claiming that ventilators provided under PM CARES Fund to Aurangabad Govt Medical College were found to be 'useless.' Taking to Twitter, Sachin Sawant, spokesperson of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) claimed that the Committee of Medical experts appointed by the college had found out that the ventilators were unable to deliver the tidal volume and hence could not be utilised as ICU ventilators.

Moreover, he claimed that even the bio-medical engineers posted for COVID support were unable to repair the ventilators which continued to display low O2 input error and an error in Tidal volume.

This comes days after states like Punjab and Rajasthan levelled similar charges against the Centre calling medical equipment provided under PM CARES Fund 'faulty'.