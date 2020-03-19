Maharashtra Health Minister Confirms 49 Coronavirus Cases; 2 Patients On Ventilator

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday addressed the media and informed about the number of positive Coronavirus cases rising to 49 in Maharashtra. Informing further about the condition of the hospitalised patients, the Health Minister stated while two patients are on a ventilator, the health of others remains stable.

"Two patients, who have been tested positive for Coronavirus, are on a ventilator at Kasturba Hospital and everyone else is stable. There are only six people who have gotten infected with Coronavirus by coming in contact with an infected person. Over 40 other cases in the state are with travel history," Rajesh Tope said.

The Health Minister also took to his official Twitter handle and informed about the total number of positive Coronavirus cases reaching 49 in the State. Tope's Tweet roughly translates as "There are four corona cases found in the State today. As a result, the number of infected patients in the State has increased to 49. Of the 49, one person in Mumbai has died on March 17. Corona infected patients were quarantined room and are undergoing treatment."

राज्यात आज कोरोनाचे 4 रुग्ण आढळले आहेत.त्यामुळे राज्यातील कोरोना बाधित रुग्णांची संख्या 49 झाली आहे.49 पैकी मुंबईमधील एका व्यक्तीचा 17 मार्चला मृत्यू झालेला आहे. कोरोना बाधित रुग्णांना विलगीकरण कक्षात ठेवण्यात आले असून त्यांच्यावर उपचार सुरू आहेत.#CoronaVirusUpdates — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) March 19, 2020

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Thursday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 166 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Three deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to call the deadly virus as a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centers.

