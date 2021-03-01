Health Minister Unsparing On Opposition As PM Modi Gets Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Vaccine

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he led India's massive inoculation drive by receiving his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as the phase 2 of inoculation began.

Lauding PM Modi for taking the indigenous Covaxin shot, Vardhan said PM has delivered a big message to the country, especially to those who had questioned its efficacy and the ability of Indian scientists.

"PM has given a big message to the country by taking a dose of indigenous Coronavirus vaccine - Covaxin, especially those who were questioning this vaccine and the ability of Indian scientists. He has not only taken the vaccine but has also raised the slogan of self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar) India," the Health Minister tweeted in Hindi.

PM allays fears over the efficacy of Covaxin

PM Modi received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi. He was administered Bharat BioTech's COVAXIN jab by Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

The indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

A number of leaders had questioned the government for approving the Bharat Biotech vaccine at a time when its phase 3 trial results weren't yet out. The Samajwadi Party was the most vociferous, with Akhilesh Yadav calling it BJP's vaccine, while numerous Congress leaders demanded that the Union ministers take the Covaxin vaccine and not SII's Covishield.

All about Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

On January 3, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission for its restricted use in an emergency situation, amid concerns on the efficacy of the vaccine, from certain quarters of the medical field.

Covaxin, a whole virion inactivated coronavirus vaccine, was found to be safe after its successful Phase-III trials, which witnessed the participation of 22,500 volunteers. The indigenous vaccine by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The interim results of the clinical trials indicated that the Indian COVID-19 vaccines would be effective against the mutated virus strains reported from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan praised PM Modi for leading the vaccination drive by receiving his first jab and urged all those who are eligible to take the vaccine and end the pandemic.

Leading by example yet again, is our beloved PM Sh @narendramodi Ji



With every jab of #COVID19Vaccine administered, we are indeed moving closer to ending this #pandemic !



Urge all those eligible, to get inoculated at the earliest.#LargestVaccineDrive https://t.co/aQxLmQmnb0 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 1, 2021

