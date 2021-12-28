Health Minister Urges To Resume Work; Delhi Doctors Unsure Of 'verbal Assurances'

After Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya urged resident doctors protesting against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling to call off their strike in the public interest, Republic Media Network spoke to several protesting doctors at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, who said that they were not convinced with the Centre's verbal assurances.

When asked why are the doctors not working when the Health Minister has urged them to get back to work, and the government cannot intervene because the matter is sub-judice, one of the protesting doctors said, "We were assured this earlier as well, and the protest which we had started on November 27 was stopped in between and we got back to work. Our hospital was never shut completely. Emergency wards and OPDs were always open, and when we were not there, our seniors took care of everything. But after what happened yesterday, this is the first time that we completely stopped our work. We condemn the incident that has happened to us."

Another doctor said, "I understand what the Health Minister says, but we have already got a lot of verbal assurances. We have been protesting here for the last one month. Even yesterday, when we were manhandled, we were given verbal assurances."

On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya urged resident doctors protesting against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling to call off their strike in the public interest and said, "I held a meeting with all resident doctors. We are not able to do the counselling because the matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court. The hearing will take place on January 6. I hope that NEET PG counselling will start soon."

Resident doctors continue to protest

Resident doctors of several major government hospitals, including the Safdarjung Hospital, have decided to continue their agitations until the demands are being met. AIIMS RDA issued a statement condemning the 'manhandling of doctors by Police', demanding the immediate release of all detained doctors with an apology from the government and police. It added, "If no response from govt within 24 hrs, AIIMS RDA to go on a strike on December 29 including a shutdown of all non-emergency services". Similarly, FORDA termed Monday a 'Black Day' and announced that all healthcare institutions would be completely shut down from today.

FORDA, which is leading the protest, alleged that 50 doctors, including its chief Manish, were detained near ITO in the afternoon. Visuals from ITO show both male and female doctors manhandled by the police force. Several protestors were injured as police dragged doctors off the streets, hitting barricades etc. Twelve doctors were detained and then released later.

On December 13, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) stated that the counselling for both UG and PG courses is delayed. The delay in counselling is currently being heard by the Supreme Court, which has fixed the next hearing to January 6. The delay in the counselling process is due to the amendment in the EWS quota by the Centre setting an Rs 8 lakh threshold to avail the 10% quota and the 27% reservation for OBC candidates. Both reservations are yet to be implemented in the counselling process and are under SC scrutiny. NEET PG entrance exams were held in September 2021, but counselling is yet to begin, leaving 35,000 to 45,000 seats vacant.

