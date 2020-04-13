Health Ministry: 796 Cases In Last 24 Hours; Total Number Of Cases Reach 9152, 308 Deaths

Highlighting a positive amid the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry on Monday stated that 25 districts across 15 states which had reported Coronavirus cases earlier, have witnessed no new case in the past 14 days. Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, in his daily media briefing named all the districts, detailed on the use of technology to combat COVID-19 and also urged citizens to download the Aarogya Setu app which has witnessed 3.5 crore downloads already.

The Health Ministry announced that there have been 796 cases and 35 deaths in 24 hours taking the total toll to 9152 total cases and 308 deaths across the country.

25 districts report no case

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, in his daily media briefing on Monday said, "25 districts across 15 states have reported no positive case in the past 14 days. These districts are - Gondia, Rajnandgaon, Dur, Bilaspur, Devangiri, Kodagu, Udupi, Tumakuru, South Goa, Wayanad, Kottayam, West Imphal, Rajouri, Aizwal West, Mahe, SBS Nagar, Patna, Nalanda, Munger, Pratapgarh, Panipat, Rohtak, Shirsa, Paudhigarwal, and Bhadradri Kothagudem."

Agarwal also highlighted the use of technology to combat Coronavirus. He said, "It is necessary to use cutting edge technology for timely response. Through technology, we are doing live case tracking, case management and implementation of containment plan and monitoring. Through GIS mapping we are tracking positive confirmed cases, active intervention, areas identification, implementation of containment plan, identification of heat map and also to identify areas where we need to work in future. Some districts have also started remote medical consultation to which local medical stores are also connected."

Revealing the reason behind the Ministry's decision to not release a specific list of COVID hospitals, Agarwal said, "The reason for no list of hospitals is that people should not panic and flood these hospitals. If one feels he is a suspect, he should call the helpline number of the Central or State government."

