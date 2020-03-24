Health Ministry Urges People To Follow Total Lockdown, Says 'partial Lockdown Won't Work'

As Coronavirus cases continue to surge in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Tuesday addressed a press conference and spoke about the lockdown announced by the state governments and also informed about the follow-up and action by the Government on COVID-19 that has been undertaken.

"So far, over 30 states have been put under lockdown. By partial implementation of the lockdown, our purpose to break the chain of transmission won't break. During the lockdown, essential services will continue to operate. We have also asked the states to create earmarked COVID-19 hospitals," he said.

Adding further, he also informed about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Video Conferencing meeting with persons from the media.

"PM took a VC with media personnel and have asked their support to show correct facts. He will take VC with doctors' association to seek their support to manage this situation," Lav Agarwal added.

During his press address, he also emphasised on how all resources should be utilised in building health infrastructure and how Procurement of essential medical equipment is underway to ensure that there is no shortage of health facilities.

Health Ministry advises people to follow social distancing at home

Adding to the Joint Secretary's statement, ICMR's scientist Dr. Gangakhedkar informed about private labs receiving approval for Coronavirus testing. "118 labs included in ICMR testing, 12,000 samples can be tested. Private labs have started receiving approval. 22 lab chains approved. 15,500 collection centres across the country," he said.

"Even if we follow this social distancing and isolation rigorously, we can see a 90% reduction in the cases. We also appeal to people to not get themselves checked at private labs and to not take and medication by themselves," he added.

The Health Ministry also warned that anyone who is found violating restrictions imposed across the country will face strict action under the IPC.

India witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases

According to the latest figure available on Tuesday, India has so far reported 519 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, entailing a 79-patient increase over 24 hours. 10 people have thus far died from COVID-19. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19.

