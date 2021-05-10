Health Ministry Allocates Global Medical Relief Aid To Various States, UTs To Combat COVID

India on Monday received several medical oxygen cylinders donated by countries like South Korea, UK, Egypt, and Singapore. The Health Ministry has allocated some of the oxygen cylinders to various states in the country. As per the latest data released by the Health Ministry, India has received a total of 8900 Oxygen Concentrators, 5043 oxygen cylinders, 18 oxygen generation plants, 5698 ventilators.

Here's the allocation list

Among 200 Oxygen Cylinders received from South Korea, 100 have been allocated to Himachal Pradesh while another 100 have been allocated to Punjab.

Among 900 Oxygen Cylinders received from the UK, 200 have been allocated to Chhattisgarh, 100 to Haryana, 200 to Bihar,200 to Uttar Pradesh, and 200 to Uttarkhand.

Among 300 Oxygen Cylinders received from Egypt, 100 have been allocated to Assam-100, 50 to Meghalaya, 50 to Mizoram, and 100 to Punjab.

Among 500 Oxygen Cylinders received from Singapore, 300 have been allocated to Andhra Pradesh and 200 to Karnataka. Whereas, among 3150 empty Oxygen Cylinders from Singapore, 300 have been allocated to Andhra Pradesh, 300 to Bihar, 300 to Goa, 300 to Gujarat, 200 to Haryana, 300 to Himachal Pradesh, 260 to Jharkhand, 400 to Karnataka, 300 to Kerala, 150 to Manipur, 100 to Nagaland, 260 to Odisha, 50 to Puducherry, 100 to Sikkim, 110 to Telangana and 220 to Uttarkhand.

COVID Cases In India

After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the Health Ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country has gone up to 37,45,237, accounting for 16.53 percent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.39 percent.