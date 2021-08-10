Health Ministry Asked All States To Report Oxygen-shortage Deaths; Only Punjab Answered

In response to the central government's instructions to states to submit data on suspected deaths caused by lack of oxygen during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Punjab became the only state to submit any. Meanwhile, other states who submitted reports to the Centre failed to specify any mention of deaths caused due to lack of oxygen.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Lav Aggarwal the Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said that the Centre asked the states to provide a report about deaths related to oxygen shortage. "As per reports so far, one state informed us about suspected cases. All states that sent us reports so far have not told us that they've specifically reported a death due to oxygen." Despite the fact that the secretary did not disclose the state in his press conference, however, the sources told ANI that it was Punjab.

Previously, this instruction of the Health Ministry to the states was given before the monsoon session. They were asked to present this information before the parliament session ends on August 13.

Furthermore, Punjab recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 5,99,514, according to the state health bulletin.

Punjab recorded one fatality yesterday, bringing the total death toll to 16,320, according to state official figures. The number of active cases in the state was 441, but overall recoveries were 5,82,753, as per the bulletin.

Punjab Government's decision on the reopening of schools

Amid these cases, earlier the Punjab government decided to reopen schools of all classes. On August 2, all Punjab schools reopened for all courses. Just after one week, the heads of all government and private schools in the state were informed that at least 10,000 samples of teachers and pupils must be gathered every day for Covid testing. To prevent the transmission of infection, these samples must be obtained at irregular intervals. The directive was delivered to all district education officials (DEOs) and heads of schools by the director of education of senior secondary.

Before choosing to reopen schools for all grades, the administration had previously permitted schools for grades 10 through 12 to reopen on July 26. While resuming courses for kids, the schools were instructed to follow all Covid safety measures. In spite of all the safety measure, a police officer stated on Tuesday that 20 pupils from two schools in Ludhiana had tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded 28,204 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the lowest daily case count in 147 days.

(Image Credit: ANI)