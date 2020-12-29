Health Ministry Asserts 'vaccine To Work Against New COVID Strain, No Evidence Of Failure'

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday allayed concerns over the new strain of Coronavirus in India assuring that the vaccines under development would also work against the variants detected in UK and South Africa. The Health Ministry's statement comes hours after 6 samples of UK returnees tested positive for the new strain in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

"No need to worry about vaccines. Vaccines will work against the variants detected in UK and South Africa. There is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against the new mutant strains," said Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan.

Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry issued a notice announcing genome sequencing for all international passengers who have arrived in India between December 9 to December 22, if found to be symptomatic and positive for COVID-19. While elaborating on this, the Ministry stated that the government was planning to significantly increase labs for genome sequencing.

"Prior to the news of the UK variant came in, we had done roughly 5,000 genome sequences across labs. Now we'll be significantly increasing that number and would be working in a coordinated manner. A consortium of 10 government labs across the country has been established for genome sequencing," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Active cases below 2.7 lakhs

Meanwhile, giving the daily case update, the Health Ministry informed that active cases in the country were less than 2.7 lakhs and were constantly declining. "Positivity rate in the country during the last week stood at only 2.25%," said the Union Health Secretary.

"Daily new cases less than 17,000 and deaths per day are at 300 after 6 months. We are still one of the countries recording the lowest cases per million. If we analyze COVID19 cases on basis of gender, 63% of total cases were reported in males & 37% cases in females. Age-wise, 8% cases reported below age of 17 yrs, 13% in 18-25 yrs age group, 39% in 26-44 yrs group,26% in 45-60 yrs group & 14% above 60 yrs," he added.

India reported 16,432 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday taking the total tally to 1,02,24,303. There are currently 2,68,581 active cases in the country while 98,07,569 people have recovered from the disease. The country recorded 252 new deaths on Tuesday taking the total number of casualties to 1,48,153.

(With Agency Inputs)