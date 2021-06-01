Health Ministry Assures India Will Vaccinate 1cr People Daily By August

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday put forward the numbers and statistics of India's current COVID situation. With trajectory showing a downward slope in the daily recorded and active cases, the Centre claimed that by July or August India will be successful in procuring enough vaccines to inoculate 1 Cr people every day. The Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also claimed that by December 2021, the entire population of India will be vaccinated.

At a consultation joined by Joint Secretary of Ministry of Health, Director General of ICMR, Member (Health) NITI Ayog, and others, several avenues on the battle of COVID were discussed.

50 per cent decrease in caseload

Lav Agarwal, the JS of the Ministry of Health announced that India is reporting a 50% decrease in the caseload and since May 28 the country is reporting less than 2 lakh cases. He also pointed out that the recovery rate is 92% and daily recoveries are more than daily fresh cases. It was also noted that the positivity rate is less than five per cent in 344 districts and 30 states have reported a decline in active COVID-19 cases since the last week. -There has also been an almost 69 per cent decline in Covid cases since the peak recorded on May 7,

Total 21.60 crore vaccine doses administered in the country with 1.67 crore doses to health workers, 2.42 crore to front line workers, 15.48 crore to people in 45+ age group while for those in 18-44 age group, 2.03 doses have been administered: Union Health Ministry

Dr V K Paul, Member (Health) NITI Ayog, during the consultation put forward the importance of saving the children from the infection. He stated that the pediatric age group is getting infected by their infection is mostly asymptomatic, mild, or nil. Two kinds of infection are found within the age group- pneumonia-like symptoms and multi inflammatory syndrome. Considering the possibilities of changing the nature of the virus, Dr V K Paul informed that vaccination trial within children has started.

Further, it was announced that there will be no change in Covishield doses. The Covidshield vaccination course will be completed in two doses, and a gap of 12 weeks will be required to be observed for each dose. Covaxin also has two doses, the second dose of which is to be administered in 4-6 weeks. He also noted that there is no protocol for vaccine mixing as of yet.

The DG of ICMR advocated that there is no harm in gradually lifting the COVID restrictions but particular norms must be observed. The COVID positive rate in the districts should be below five per cent for an entire week, and 70% of the vulnerable population should be vaccinated. Moreover, Community Ownership units to be built which will observe COVID appropriate behaviour in the districts.