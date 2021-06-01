Health Ministry Briefs Media On 3rd Wave, Says New COVID Guidelines To Be Out Soon

As the fear of the third wave of COVID-19 continues to loom over the country, the Health Ministry during a press briefing on Tuesday asserted that acting on the reports of the wave affecting the children the most, a group of experts had been formed. The Ministry added that the said group had conducted in-depth research on factors such as the changing behaviour of the virus, and based on that submitted a report along with a set of new guidelines, which will be acted upon and brought into force in a couple of days.

COVID-19 in Children

Talking about the pattern of COVID-19 in children noticed so far, the Ministry stated, "That chunk of the population is generally asymptomatic. They often get infections but their symptoms are minimal or nill, and has not taken serious shape in children." Elaborating on the topic, the three-membered panel of the Ministry said that there are two ways of COVID for children. "First, it spreads by pneumonia, and second, some cases of a multi inflammatory syndrome are found among children who recently recovered from C0VID-19" He reiterated that there has not developed major symptoms and the case of hospitalization has been next to negligible.

Having given an insight about the present situation, the panel said, "Virus can change its behaviour and so it may be possible that it can also impact the children." It then went on to point out that keeping this likely situation in mind that the government came with the idea of forming a group of experts, who can research and come up with a report that would give a better idea of the present and the forthcoming situation. Citing the report, he said, "There's nothing to worry about. 2-3 per cent of children will need hospitalization, and we will of course be ready with 3-4% facilities."

He also added that the group of experts have come up with a set of new guidelines, which will be acted upon and brought into force in a couple of days.

'No shortage of vaccines': Health Ministry

The panel also took the opportunity to bust some myths about vaccines and vaccination during the press briefing. First, it cleared the air around vaccine shortage, and said, "By mid-July or August, we will have enough doses to vaccinate 1 crore people per day. We are confident of vaccinating the whole population by December." It then, moved forward to clear airs about vaccine intervals. "There is absolutely no change in the schedule of Covishield doses; it will be two doses only. After the first Covishield dose is administered, the second dose will be given after 12 weeks. The same schedule is applicable to Covaxin," it said.

Having busted the myths, it went on to laud the remarkable feat the vaccination drive has achieved so far. Giving figures, it said, "Total 21.60 crore vaccine doses administered in the country with 1.67 crore doses to health workers, 2.42 crore to front line workers, 15.48 crore to people in 45+ age group while for those in 18-44 age group, 2.03 doses have been administered."

The briefing of the Ministry comes on a day India recorded a single-day rise of 1,27,510 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 54 days.

