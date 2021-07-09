Health Ministry Calls Media 'key Stakeholder' In Enabling COVID-appropriate Behaviour

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, acknowledged the media as an important stakeholder in creating an enabling environment for vaccination by debunking myths, fears, and apprehensions surrounding COVID-19 vaccination, noting that more than 36.48 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country to date. He advised journalists to support community warriors as role models in order to generate a public movement.

Health Ministry acknowledges media role during COVID

His remarks came at a capacity-building workshop for media professionals and health correspondents from the North-Eastern states on the current COVID situation in India, the need to debunk myths about COVID vaccines and vaccination, and reinforce the importance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with UNICEF today.

In his introductory remarks, Agarwal praised media professionals for their tireless efforts in the fight against COVID-19. He believes that members of the media have a significant impact on society because they can persuade individuals to be vaccinated and follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour. He admitted that the media may help people overcome vaccine apprehension by debunking falsehoods and spreading fake news on social media channels.

He noted that three critical components of the fight against COVID are community ownership of COVID Appropriate Behaviour, Evidence-Based reporting, and Busting Myths on COVID and vaccination, using India's COVID-19 management approach.

Lav Agarwal praises media

While presenting a quick overview of the current COVID scenario in North East India, Agarwal stated that 80% of new cases in India are reported from 90 districts, 14 of which are in the North-Eastern states. He stated that the Government of India has helped the North Eastern States by taking a proactive, pre-emptive, and graded strategy to combat the COVID pandemic. He also discussed the state of the immunisation programme in the North Eastern States and the details of active cases.

Apart from many reasons for vaccine apprehension, which may be local and vary by a community group, the training focused on Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI), its management, and best practices for reporting AEFI. During the training, several media questions were also answered, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The session was virtually attended by media experts and health journalists from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, according to the government. More than 130 health journalists and senior officials from DD News, All India Radio, and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of these states attended the event. The nationwide workshop was also attended by senior officials from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, UNICEF, DD News, PIB, and AIR News.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI/Unsplash