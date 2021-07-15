Health Ministry Cautions States Over Complacency On COVID; Urges To Follow 5-fold Strategy

Health Ministry on Thursday wrote to all the states reiterating the need to continue the five-fold strategy of testing, tracking, treatment, vaccination and following COVID protocol in order to keep the COVID-19 cases under control. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in his letter to the state highlighted that complacency in following the COVID-19 protocols can lead to another surge in cases as he urged the states to ensure the continuity in momentum against the pandemic.

"Violation of COVID norms have been observed in various parts of the country, especially in public transport, hill stations, markets etc. Needless to say, such complacency at this juncture has the potential to result in another surge in cases," Rajesh Bhushant's letter stated.

"It is imperative to adhere to the guiding principles of COVID-19 containment and management with special focus on 5-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour. Focused and sustained high levels of testing, relentless contact tracing, comprehensive vaccination and ensuring strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour in all crowded places and potential super spreader events are of the essence," the letter added.

This letter comes after the Union Home Ministry's letter to states and union territories on July 14, asking them to regulate crowded places and take necessary measures for COVID-19 management. The Home Ministry in its letter had stated "COVID is not over, COVID appropriate behaviour should continue, along with other components of five-fold strategy."

India's COVID-19 situation

The back to back letters by the Centre to states come in the backdrop of the rising incidents of complacency in various parts of the country. Recently, disturbing visuals of people flocking to tourist places of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh went viral on social media. People were seen without masks or social distancing, raising alarm bells over the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19 occurring sooner than what was being projected. The state authorities had to impose restrictions and deploy dedicated force to enforce COVID appropriate behaviour on tourists. Moreover, hotels were directed to run on 50% occupancy so as to regulate the number of tourists visiting the tourist places.

Moreover, the health ministry's letter cautionary letter to states also comes as India on Thursday reported a spike in new COVID-19 cases. After hovering in 40,000s for a few days, new COVID-19 cases had dropped to 38,792 on Wednesday, however, the fresh cases have again surged to 41,806 on Thursday. As of Thursday, India has 4,32,041 active cases, whereas the death count stands at 4,11,989 with fresh 581 deaths due to Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Several states in India had reported new COVID-19 cases with Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh having the highest number of infections.