Health Ministry Cites Euro 2020-led Spike In COVID Cases In UK To Caution Against Crowding

India's Union Health Ministry cautioned the people of the country against not complying with COVID appropriate behaviour as the virus resurges in various parts of the globe. Addressing a briefing on Friday, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal cited the example of ongoing Euro 2020 in England which led to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Recently, images of a crowded Manali went viral following which the government issued a warning. In another instance, shocking visuals of maskless tourists enjoying their time at Mussoorie's famous Kempty Falls went viral.

Health Ministry cites Euro 2020 example

Cautioning the people of India, Lav Agarwal said, "If we don't follow this (COVID appropriate behaviour) then we have noted resurgence of COVID-19 cases in other countries. For instance, when the EURO 2020 football matches took place in the United Kingdom then suddenly a surge in COVID cases were reported."

Lav Agarwal also outlined that in countries where 59,000 daily cases were reported on an average basis during the second peak, now there is a spike in cases are now reported. "Again the cases are going towards a distinct peak. On average, 27,000 cases are being reported there. We are outlining this because it is important understand the behaviour of the virus and there should not be any carelessness that takes place from our side. Otherwise, the threat of a surge in COVID cases will be continued," added Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

As per the Telegraph UK, United Kingdom National Health Service data showed that COVID hospital admissions in England surged by 70% in a week. Further, Wednesday's data showed there had been a further 32,548 confirmed COVID cases in the United Kingdom.

It is to be noted that the entire England Cricket Team was quarantined after 7 members of the squad tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the limited-overs series against Pakistan. Later, the ECB announced a new 18-member squad for the Pakistan series.

Meanwhile, England and Italy will lock horns in the EURO 2020 finale at Wembley in London on July 11.

PM Modi on COVID carelessness

Terming the viral pictures and videos unpleasant, PM Modi during the virtual Council of Minister meeting said that pictures of crowded places and people roaming about without masks or social distancing wasn't a pleasant sight and that it should instil a sense of fear among the people. PM Modi further emphasised that there should be no space for carelessness or complacency as a single mistake could have far-reaching impacts and would weaken India's fight to overcome COVID-19.

On people deciding to venture out following a decline of cases, PM Modi warned that the threat of COVID was far from over as the virus was mutating and other countries were also facing a surge in the daily cases. PM Modi also expressed concern over the persistently high number of cases reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Further, he clarified to the Council of Ministers that the aim was to not instil fear but to request people to take all possible precautions.

