Health Ministry Confirms 979 Positive COVID-19 Cases, MHA Orders To Seal State Borders

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Joint secretary Lav Aggrawal, R Ganga Ketkar of the ICMR, and Ministry of Home Affair's Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, on Sunday addressed a joint press conference and informed about 979 positive Coronavirus cases in India and also confirmed the death of 25 persons from the deadly virus.

#WATCH Live from Delhi - Ministry of Health & Family Welfare briefing on #COVID19 situation. (29th March) https://t.co/nw9T7LF6nx — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

While interacting with the media, Health Ministry's Joint Secretary said, "Till now there have been 979 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country, including 25 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 106 new positive cases & 6 deaths have been reported."

Talking about the efforts and contributions by the Ministry of Railways, Lav said, "Under Indian Railways, 1.25 lakh wagons transporting essential commodities, such as food grains, sugar, salt, coal, petroleum, etc, have been operated in last 5 days."

The Indian Council of Medical Research's representative R Ganga Ketkar informed about the total tests done so far and issuing permission to private labs to do the test.

"Till today we have conducted 34,931 tests. Capacity utilization in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) network is around 30%. We have increased some labs, 113 have been made functional & 47 private labs have been given approval," he said.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MHA orders sealing all state borders, total cases at 979

'Migrants and labourers are subject to 14-day quarantine': MHA

"If 100 per cent of lockdown is followed, it can be said that we are at the peak now. But if the lockdown is not followed, the peak is yet to come. Cases are increasing and the government has been repeatedly asking for a 100% support to the lockdown. Have to follow the instructions and guidelines strictly," he added while emphasizing the need of continuing the lockdown to taper the peak of COVID-19 infections.

The Ministry of Home Affairs' Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava informed that all the borders of states and Union Territories have been ordered to be sealed and no human movement will be allowed along the borders.

She also stated that the labourers returning to their hometowns will be put under a 14-day quarantine period.

"We have arranged food and shelter for all the stranded labourers. All those migrants and workers moving out are subject to 14-day quarantine," she said. She also added that no landlords can evict the workers or demand rent from the labourers or workers.

READ | Home Ministry strictly directs states & UTs to seal borders amid Coronavirus lockdown

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: UP minister urges people to follow social-distancing norms