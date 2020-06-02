Health Ministry: 'COVID-19 Recovery Rate Surges To 48.07%; Fatality Rate At 2.82%'

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, June 2, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health revealed that the COVID-19 recovery rate was steadily rising. Mentioning that 3708 patients had recovered on Monday, he stated that the recovery rate had surged to 48.07%. According to him, India's fatality rate of 2.82% was one of the lowest in the world. He buttressed this point by citing the global fatality rate of 6.13%. Aggarwal also pointed out that the case fatality rate per lakh population in India was only 0.41 as compared to the global average of 4.9.

Lav Aggarwal remarked, "The country’s recovery rate is steadily increasing. Yesterday, 3708 people have got recovered. Till now, 95,527 COVID19 patients have recovered. The recovery rate is now 48.07%. The comparison should be in relation to the country’s population. If we check 14 nations whose population is equivalent to that of India, they have reported 22.5% more cases and 55.2 times deaths than India. The country’s fatality rate is 2.82%, one of the lowest in the world. The fatality rate in the world is 6.13%. While the case fatality rate per lakh population is 4.9, in India it is 0.41."

'10% of the population has accounted for 50% of COVID-19 deaths'

On this occasion, Aggarwal also offered a break-up of the COVID-19 deaths in India. He specified that only 10% of the population (age group of 60 and above) had accounted for 50% of the total novel coronavirus casualties. Moreover, he noted that 73% of the persons who passed away owing to COVID-19 had co-morbidities. Currently, there are 1,98,706 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India and 5598 casualties have been reported.

He added, "38% of the COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the 60-74 age group which constitutes 8% of the population. 12% of the COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the above 75 age group which constitutes 2% of the population. Our 10% of the population has accounted for 50% of COVID-19 deaths. 73% of the COVID-19 deaths in India are linked to co-morbidities."

