Health Ministry Draws Staggering Comparison Of Vaccinated Population In India & US; Watch

Health Ministry on Friday, June 4, said that India has recorded a continuous decline in fresh COVID-19 cases in comparison to May 7 highest reported peak. The Ministry added that India has surpassed the US in terms of the number of people who received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19. The Ministry added that it is a result of imposed restrictions, better testing, wearing masks and people's co-operation.

India receives more jabs of COVID vaccines

Union Health Ministry briefed, "If we analyze data in comparison to May 7 highest reported peak, we are recording a 68% decline in daily cases. 66% of new cases are coming effectively from 5 States & rest are coming from 31 States/UTs which indicates that we're able to control the virus locally." Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said, "There is a continuous decrease in cases since India reported a peak in cases on 7th May; there are less than 2 lakh daily new cases since 28th May. There has been a continuous decrease in districts reporting more than 100 average daily new cases; 257 districts reporting more than 100 daily cases. 377 districts reporting less than 5% case positivity currently. There has been a consistent increase in recovery rate, currently at 93.1%."

Agarwal focused on the 5 major key points to curb COVID-19 i.e, Test, Track, Treat, Vaccinate and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. He mentioned that it is very necessary for people to follow these things without fail. He said, "All those who are in home isolation, must follow the ICMR guidelines."

Health Ministry on COVID-19 situation in India

Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, informed, "As per Our World in Data, the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine in India is 17.2 crore. We have overtaken the US in terms of the number of people in our country who have received the first dose of vaccine." He noted, "India is witnessing consistent improvement in COVID-19 situation. This situation has resulted from strong action taken by people of India-- states, Government of India, districts, municipality, villages, panchayats, communities, village and families. It has happened because we are now back to wearing masks more diligently. The testing is more generous. We have imposed restrictions that are making it difficult for the virus to spread. There are no crowds. It is not the wish of the virus to forget us, but it is the efforts that we have made to curb COVID-19."

He also urged people above 45 to get vaccinated at the nearby centre as soon as possible to avoid any kind of danger from the deadly virus. He noted, "over 60% of the elderly population has received at least one dose of COVID19 vaccine."

