Health Ministry, Google Partner To Make Vaccination Easier; Check How To Book Slots Nearby

The Union Health Ministry has launched another significant initiative to enhance the COVID-19 vaccination drive by making it easily accessible on Google. Now, beneficiaries can check the availability of slots by simply searching 'covid vaccine near me' on Google. They can also book appointments by using the 'Book Appointment' feature on the search engine.

"The Ministry of Health has taken yet another significant initiative to enhance access to COVID-19 vaccine: Search 'covid vaccine near me' on Google, Check availability of slots & more, Use 'Book Appointment' feature to book a slot," tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday, along with a link giving more details.

Google on Wednesday said users will be able to get more information about vaccine availability and appointments for over 13,000 locations in the country across its three applications - Search, Maps and Assistant - starting this week.

The information is powered by real-time data from the CoWIN APIs, and includes details like availability of appointment slots at each centre, vaccines and doses offered (Dose 1 or Dose 2), pricing (paid or free), and link to CoWIN website for booking, a statement said.

The information will appear automatically when users search for 'vaccine centres near me', or any specific area across Google Search, Maps and Google Assistant. The information will be available in eight Indian languages besides English. These include Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Marathi.

Google partners with CoWIN

Google said it will continue to partner closely with the CoWIN team to extend this functionality to all vaccination centres across India. In March this year, Google started showing information on COVID-19 vaccination centres, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"As people continue to seek information related to the pandemic to manage their lives around it, we remain committed to finding and sharing authoritative and timely information across our platforms, said Hema Budaraju, Director of Google Search.

With 1.33 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, the highest ever in a single day, the cumulative doses are given in the country under the vaccination drive has exceeded 65.41 crores, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

(With inputs from agency)

Image Credit: PTI/Representative