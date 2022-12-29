Health Ministry Issues Fresh Guidelines For International Travel Amid Global COVID Concern

In light of the increasing trajectory of COVID-19 cases being noted in some countries across the world, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare issued ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ on Thursday. The new guidelines shall be valid for all flights landing in India with effect from 10 am, January 1, 2023, till further orders.

Guidelines for international travel

Before Travel

All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their Country.

Additional requirements apply to passengers on all international flights from certain high-risk countries- China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Japan. Submit complete and factual information in the self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) before the scheduled travel, including the last 14 days’ travel details. Upload negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report** on the Air Suvidha portal (The test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey). Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise

During Travel

In-flight announcement about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed- preferably the use of masks and following physical distancing. Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should be wearing a mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel, and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow-up treatment.

On arrival