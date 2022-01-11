Health Ministry Issues New Guidelines For COVID Patients In Home Isolation & Caregivers

The Centre on Monday released new guidelines for home isolation of COVID patients and for caregivers. The caregivers have been instructed to wear a three-layer medical mask N95 when in the same room with the infected person. The government also advised them to avoid touching faces, nose, or mouth.

The caregivers have been asked to wash hands with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or alcohol-based sanitizer after contact with an ill person or their environment. "After using water, use disposable paper towels or dedicated clean cloth towels and replace them when they become wet," the guidelines said.

In the new guidelines for home isolation, the government asked, caregivers to ensure the safe disposal of general wasters such as used water bottles, left-over food. "Used masks, gloves and tissues contaminated with blood/body fluids of the patients should be treated as biomedical waste," the order said.

When the hard part is over, here's when you can discontinue home isolation! https://t.co/RjQaXU74WY #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/elqXI6Jle6 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 11, 2022

Instruction for patients in home isolation

Must isolate from other family members

State in a well-ventilated room

Use a triple-layer medical mask at all times

Take rest & drink a lot of fluids

Undertake frequent hand washing or use sanitiser

Don't share personal items including utensils

Ensure cleaning of frequently touched surfaces

Self-monitor blood oxygen saturation with a pulse oximeter

Self-monitor daily temperature\

Treatment for patients with mild/asymptomatic disease in home isolation

Maintain communication with treating Medical Officer & report in case of any deterioration

Continue medications for other co-morbidities/illnesses after consultation

Utilise teleconsultation platform including e-Sanjeevani

Follow symptomatic management for fever, running nose and cough

Perform warm water gargles or take steam inhalation thrice a day

If fever is not controlled with a maximum dose of Paracetamol 650 mg four times a day, consult the treating doctor

Avoid misinformation floating through social media

Do not rush for self-medication, blood investigation or radiological imaging like chest X-ray or CT scan without consultation Steroids must not be self-administered Inappropriate use may lead to complications

Generic sharing of prescriptions to be avoided

In case of falling oxygen saturation or shortness of breath, seek immediate consultation

The government also advised patients to seek medical attention in case of unresolved high-grade fever (over 100°F for three or more days), difficulty in breathing, dip in oxygen saturation level, persistent pain, mental confusion and severe fatigue and myalgia.