Health Ministry Issues New Guidelines For COVID Patients In Home Isolation & Caregivers

In new guidelines for home isolation, Union Health Min issued new guidelines for COVID patients in isolation & asked caregivers to ensure safe disposal of waste

Health Ministry

The Centre on Monday released new guidelines for home isolation of COVID patients and for caregivers. The caregivers have been instructed to wear a three-layer medical mask N95 when in the same room with the infected person. The government also advised them to avoid touching faces, nose, or mouth.

The caregivers have been asked to wash hands with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or alcohol-based sanitizer after contact with an ill person or their environment. "After using water, use disposable paper towels or dedicated clean cloth towels and replace them when they become wet," the guidelines said.

In the new guidelines for home isolation, the government asked, caregivers to ensure the safe disposal of general wasters such as used water bottles, left-over food. "Used masks, gloves and tissues contaminated with blood/body fluids of the patients should be treated as biomedical waste," the order said.

Instruction for patients in home isolation

  • Must isolate from other family members
  • State in a well-ventilated room
  • Use a triple-layer medical mask at all times
  • Take rest & drink a lot of fluids
  • Undertake frequent hand washing or use sanitiser
  • Don't share personal items including utensils
  • Ensure cleaning of frequently touched surfaces
  • Self-monitor blood oxygen saturation with a pulse oximeter
  • Self-monitor daily temperature\

Treatment for patients with mild/asymptomatic disease in home isolation

  • Maintain communication with treating Medical Officer & report in case of any deterioration
  • Continue medications for other co-morbidities/illnesses after consultation
  • Utilise teleconsultation platform including e-Sanjeevani
  • Follow symptomatic management for fever, running nose and cough 
  • Perform warm water gargles or take steam inhalation thrice a day
  • If fever is not controlled with a maximum dose of Paracetamol 650 mg four times a day, consult the treating doctor
  • Avoid misinformation floating through social media
  • Do not rush for self-medication, blood investigation or radiological imaging like chest X-ray or CT scan without consultation Steroids must not be self-administered Inappropriate use may lead to complications
  • Generic sharing of prescriptions to be avoided
  • In case of falling oxygen saturation or shortness of breath, seek immediate consultation

The government also advised patients to seek medical attention in case of unresolved high-grade fever (over 100°F for three or more days), difficulty in breathing, dip in oxygen saturation level, persistent pain, mental confusion and severe fatigue and myalgia.

