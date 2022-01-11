Health Ministry Issues New Guidelines For COVID Patients In Home Isolation & Caregivers

Quick links:
The Centre on Monday released new guidelines for home isolation of COVID patients and for caregivers. The caregivers have been instructed to wear a three-layer medical mask N95 when in the same room with the infected person. The government also advised them to avoid touching faces, nose, or mouth.
The caregivers have been asked to wash hands with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or alcohol-based sanitizer after contact with an ill person or their environment. "After using water, use disposable paper towels or dedicated clean cloth towels and replace them when they become wet," the guidelines said.
In the new guidelines for home isolation, the government asked, caregivers to ensure the safe disposal of general wasters such as used water bottles, left-over food. "Used masks, gloves and tissues contaminated with blood/body fluids of the patients should be treated as biomedical waste," the order said.
The government also advised patients to seek medical attention in case of unresolved high-grade fever (over 100°F for three or more days), difficulty in breathing, dip in oxygen saturation level, persistent pain, mental confusion and severe fatigue and myalgia.