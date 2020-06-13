Union Health Ministry Issues New Guidelines For Religious Places As Cases Near 3L Mark

The Union Health Ministry has issued new guidelines for the reopening of religious places in order to cut the risk of COVID-19 spread in these places. The Central government had earlier released guidelines allowing the reopening of religious places with strict measures.

New guidelines for religious places

In the update issued on Friday, the government said that sanitizer dispensers and thermal screening provisions at the entrance had to be installed compulsorily; only asymptomatic persons to be allowed; only those with a face mask/cover allowed to enter; separate entry and exit points; queue management with specific markings as per norms in the site and in the parking space; air conditioning to be maintained at 24–30° C with cross ventilation; information systems to raise awareness; and regular sanitisation of the area.

Other guidelines included banning touching of idols, cleaning hands and feet before entering the religious site, no distribution of prasad, and no common mat.

Lockdown restrictions across the country were eased earlier this week after a period of 75 days, with malls, religious places and offices opening in some parts. The historic Jama Masjid in Delhi and the Golden Temple in Amritsar saw the devout come in, albeit in far fewer numbers, after the long gap.

In Tirupati, a three-day trial began at the famed Lord Venkateswara temple. About 6,000 employees were permitted into the over 2,000-year-old hill temple complex shrine with a time slot-free ‘darshan’, a temple official told PTI. Before making their offerings, all devotees cleaned their hands with sanitisers, he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to hold a conference with all state Chief Ministers amid 'Unlock 1'. The meeting will be held in two parts on June 16 and 17. There have been five such conferences with state CMs since the lockdown was imposed in late March.

