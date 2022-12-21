Health Ministry Issues Precautionary Advisory Amid Fear Of Increase In India's COVID Cases

Amid the rising fear over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the world, the Union Ministry of Health issued a fresh precautionary advisory for travellers in efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya held a "COVID review" meeting in New Delhi to discuss the measures that could be taken in view of the sudden spurt of cases in neighbouring China and other countries.

Elaborating on the effectiveness of genome sequencing, the advisory said, "In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network."

"Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same," the advisory added.

The central government further requested all the state governments to take appropriate measures regarding the cases and urged the states and the UTs to send the positive samples to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLS) for timely detection of newer variants.

Health Ministry's advisory

Karnataka govt responds to advisory

Soon after the Centre issued an advisory, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar responded saying that the state government will strictly monitor the airport movement. He also added that the state government will also send the positive samples to the genomic centre to curb the virus spread.

"Indians are quite safe with the effectiveness of the vaccines. Almost 100% of the Indians have been vaccinated with double doses of the vaccine. I urge everyone to get the booster dose as well. We will try to monitor the passengers at the airport and will send the samples of the positive patients to the genomic centre so that no new variant enters the country."

3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 detected in India

Following the surge in COVID cases in China, three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 have been detected in India so far. Notably, BF.7 variant is the one that is driving China's current surge of cases. The first case of this Omicron subvariant in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. So far, two cases have been reported from Gujarat while one case has been reported from Odisha.