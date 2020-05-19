Health Ministry Issues Zone-wise COVID-19 Guidelines For Dental Professionals

The Health Ministry on Tuesday issued COVID-19 guidelines for dental professionals based on the zones categorised by the states under the latest lockdown 4.0 guidelines. As per the guidelines, all dental clinics will remain closed in containment zones. In red zones, clinics will be allowed to open up for emergency dental operations. In orange and green zones, dental consultation can also be provided. The guidelines added that procedures regarding oral cavity and oral cancer screening should be deferred due to the high-risk associated with them, keeping operations restricted to emergency and urgent procedures only.

Read: COVID-19: Centre Lists Parameters For States To Delineate Red, Orange, Green Zones

Read: Health Ministry Writes To States On Parameters While Categorising COVID-19 Zones

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues guidelines for Dental clinics functioning in #Lockdown4. pic.twitter.com/NSf4AzGxfD — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

Prohibitions & relaxation in Lockdown 4.0

As per MHA guidelines for the extended lockdown till May 31, all domestic & international air travel, metros, educational institutions, hotels, cinema halls, malls, gyms, swimming pools, places of worship, social/political/sport/entertainment/ cultural/religious events will remain prohibited. On the other hand, sports complexes and stadia are allowed to open without spectators. Moreover, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed on mutual consent and intra-state movement of vehicles can be allowed as per the state government's decision.

Furthermore, the MHA has allowed states to decide on red, orange and green zones and allowed district authorities to demarcate containment and buffer zones in red and orange zones. The MHA has also allowed essential activities in containment zones but barred movement of people in and out of the zone.

Apart from the above-mentioned prohibitions, all other activities will be mentioned, states the MHA, with an additional night curfew from 7 PM to 7 AM. States and UTs can prohibit any other activities as deemed necessary. Apart from these guidelines, MHA has amended mandatory 'Aarogya Setu' installation to asking employers to install the app on a 'best effort basis' by its employees.

Read: Guj To Allow Commercial Activities In Non-containment Zones:CM

Read: Lockdown 4.0: Maharashtra Releases Fresh Guidelines; Major Relaxations In Non-Red Zones