COVID-19: Govt Launches Teleconsultation Centre To Bolster Communication Among Doctors

In wake of a surge in cases of Coronavirus, a National COVID-19 Teleconsultation Centre has been set up to enable doctors treating Coronavirus patients to remain in constant contact with the experts from across the country and share information, Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday. He said that this will provide a robust communication for the doctors and help in improving the treatment.

"A COVID-19 National Teleconsultation Centre has been set up to enable doctors across the country better treat Coronavirus patients, discuss among themselves and talk to experts at AIIMS. This has been set up to enable doctors to provide better treatment to coronavirus patients," Vardhan said.

The Union Minister underlined that the centre will act as a hub for sharing information regarding the deadly virus among doctors. He added the central government has also given legal sanctity to teleconsultation.

"This will allow doctors to have consultation, communication, education and information regarding the treatment of patients with Coronavirus," Vardhan said.

"Several patients are not able to reach doctors and hospitals amid the lockdown. People can now talk to the doctors for the medicines they are taking and have a consultation over the phone for medical emergencies. Telemedicine policy has been given legal sanctity," Vardhan added.

This comes as the country is in a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has claimed 19 lives and infected at least 873 others as on Friday.

Health Ministry releases order over issue of medicines

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry issued another order over the issuing of medicines to patients. Issuing the guidelines, the Ministry stated that the CMO and other CGHS staff will be informed about the same to ensure a strict compliance.

The order stated, "Medicines may be issued/indented for 3 months at a time (in chronic diseases) through an authorised representative in the following special circumstances without the requirement of the beneficiary himself/herself visiting wellness centre."

