Health Ministry Makes Quarantine Mandatory For Travellers From UAE, Qatar, Oman And Kuwait

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday announced compulsory quarantine for a minimum of 14 days for travellers coming from or transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.

"Expanding compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days for passengers coming from/transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman & Kuwait. This will come into effect from 1200 hours GMT on March 18 at the port of the first departure. This will be in force till March 31," the Ministry of Health stated in its release.

India bans travellers from Afghanistan, the Philippines, and Malaysia

Earlier in the day, the government had imposed fresh travel restrictions prohibiting the entry of travellers from Afghanistan, Philippines, and Malaysia. All flights coming from these countries have also been suspended. According to the government notification, the fresh advisory was brought into implementation from Tuesday, 3 PM onwards. The ban on travellers, is a temporary measure and will be in force till March 31, and will be reviewed subsequently. The Ministry of Health also took to its official Twitter handle and informed about issuing a travel advisory in continuation of the existing travel advisory.

According to the latest figures available on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 126 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Three deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centres.

