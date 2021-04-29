Health Ministry Releases Revised Guidelines For Home Isolation Of Mild COVID-19 Cases

Quick links:
PTI
After Union Health Minister assured that 'recovery from COVID was possible at home', the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday issued revised guidelines for home isolation of mild as well as asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. This comes at a time when India is registering more than 3 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases every day, putting great stress on the health infrastructure.
As per the revised guidelines, asymptomatic and mild COVID patients are fit for home isolation. Elaborating on the same, the guidelines read, "The asymptomatic cases that are laboratory-confirmed and are not experiencing any symptoms and have oxygen saturation at room air of more than 94 per cent, and the mild cases with upper respiratory tract symptoms (and/or fever) without shortness of breath and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 94 per cent, are fit for home isolation." It, however, outlined, "In case of falling oxygen saturation levels or shortness of breath, later on, the person should seek immediate consultation with the treating physician or surveillance team and resort to hospital admission if required ."
The guidelines clearly stated that the patients must be in communication with a treating physician and promptly report to the latter in case of any deterioration, and if everything remains fine, they will stand discharged after at least 10 days have passed from the onset of the symptoms (or from the date of sampling for asymptomatic cases) and no fever has been reported in three days. "There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over," the guidelines stated.
(Credit-PTI)