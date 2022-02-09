Chillas, Millet Rotis And ... : Health Ministry Canteen Ditches Fried Food; Know Full Menu

Introducing a change for good, the Union Health Ministry has ditched fried food items from its canteen menu in favour of healthy options keeping in view health requirements for people. As reported by ANI, the arrangement has been taken as part of the functioning of a pilot mood for gauging the response of people.

With this new initiative, items like samosas, bread pakora, and other similar fried items will be replaced with healthy options like dal chillas with pea stuffing, health curries, millet rotis, and millet pulaos in the canteen of the Health Ministry.

While dal chilla has been tentatively priced at Rs 10, breakfast will be available at Rs 25 and lunch at Rs 40. Notably, the arrangements of replacing fried items with healthy options in the Health Ministry's canteen have been brought in under the supervision of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who has always contemplated bringing healthy food options since he took over as the Health Minister and had also commissioned them in October 2021.

Notably, Mansukh Mandaviya who is himself a fitness freak can be often seen adopting healthy options in his daily lifestyle which includes cycling to the Parliament on a frequent basis followed by regular exercising, and at least 20 km cycling every day.

Ayush Ministry's 'Ayush Aahaar' in its canteen

In a similar move taken earlier, the Ministry of Ayush has also through its 'Ayush Aahaar' project in the ministry canteen is aiming to adopt healthy eating habits. The pilot project which was launched in January this year has included healthy dishes such as vegetable poha, bhajani vada, gajar ka halwa, and kokum drink

Speaking at the launch of the project, Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha cited that the use of such a diet in the canteen will be beneficial for health as it is easily digestible. He further added that the Ministry has collaborated with other states and has done commendable work on the National Ayush Mission and now focuses on a single-window system this year.

Meanwhile, the buyers of the 'Ayush Aahaar' items from the canteen were given a feedback form and based on that response, the new diet will be regularised in the canteen.

