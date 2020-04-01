Health Ministry Reports Three New COVID-19 Deaths On April 1, Death Toll Rises To 38

There has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases with three new deaths reported on Wednesday taking the death toll to 38, the Union Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, a total of 132 people have recovered from the deadly disease.

The Health Ministry stressed that the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases due to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation did not represent the national trend as reflected in the last few days.

Lav Aggarwal, the Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry, provided a state-wise break-up of the cases arising out of the movement of the Markaz Nizamuddin attendees. He also mentioned that the states had been advised to conduct a drive for tracing of the congregation attendees. Aggarwal reiterated that any form of a gathering must be avoided during the lockdown period.

READ | 10% Of All Of India's Coronavirus Positive Cases Now Have Direct Link To Nizamuddin Event

'Cluster Containment Strategy' For COVID-19 Hotspots

As India continues its battles against Coronavirus, the Health Ministry on Tuesday apprised about their preparedness stating that they have a cluster containment strategy for the hotspots in the country. In his daily press briefing in New Delhi, the ministry's joint secretary Lav Aggarwal remained vague on numerical requirements for a place to be identified as a Coronavirus hotspot; maintaining that they treat even a single case from a single location as a potential hotspot.

Aggarwal cited the example of the first few cases detected in India from the state of Kerala, saying that authorities acted immediately and followed the containment protocol. For the government, Aggarwal said, cases as and when reported in India will be treated as a hotspot.

READ | Migrant Workers Need Social Protection To Overcome Trauma In Lockdown: Health Ministry

"Wherever a COVI-19 case is found, it is a hotspot for us, where we initiate action according to our cluster containment strategy, however, while we have got success in some areas, the situation is very dynamic, required action being taken based on evolving situation," he said.

READ | 'India Reports 92 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths In Last 24 Hours': Health Ministry

READ | Gujarat: 29 Nizamuddin Attendees Traced In Ahmedabad, All Test Negative For COVID-19