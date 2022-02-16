Abiding the phrase, ‘Charity begins at home,’ the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday revamped its food canteen menu to promote the consumption of healthy and nutritious food among citizens. Going by its previous announcement, the Union Health Ministry ditched fried food items from its canteen menu in favour of healthy options keeping in view the health requirements of its workers.

In the revised menu, items like samosas, bread pakora, and other similar fried items have been replaced with healthier options like dal chillas with pea stuffing, healthy curries, millet rotis, and millet pulao.

Health Ministry's revised food Menu

Speaking on the development, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Our scriptures and scientists believe that our food is our medicine and it's important to adopt good eating habits in life."

"Our idea is to provide simple dishes that they can be made easily and is also healthy. For example, we recently made efforts to eliminate fried food because frying is not healthy. We thought of giving a twist to the Samosa by eliminating potatoes and incorporating row bananas instead of it. This twist gave them a little twist in the taste and is healthy too," said Ronika Seth, Culinary Operations Associate.

"We will be adding more dishes to the menu if people demand. So far the response to the changes has been good as people are happy with the healthy alternatives. We are running short of dishes every day. I am glad that people are accepting it," she added.

While dal chilla has been tentatively priced at Rs 10, breakfast will be available at Rs 25 and lunch at Rs 40. Notably, the arrangements of replacing fried items with healthy options in the Health Ministry's canteen have been brought in under the supervision of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who has always contemplated bringing healthy food options since he took over as the Health Minister and had also commissioned them in October 2021.

Notably, Mansukh Mandaviya who is himself a fitness freak can be often seen adopting healthy options in his daily lifestyle which includes cycling to the Parliament frequently followed by regular exercising, and at least 20 km cycling every day.

Image: Twitter